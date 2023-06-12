Hanover Sheriff’s Office: California man wanted in scam case turns himself in

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a California man turned himself in Monday after allegedly scamming a 65-year-old man out of thousands of dollars.

On June 6, Deputies put out an alert asking for help to find Vatana Nuon, who was wanted for obtaining money by false pretenses.

“On Nov. 21, we received a phone call from an adult female, stating she believed that her father, who is a senior citizen, fell victim to a scam,” said Lieutenant James Cooper, public information officer with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Cooper said through their investigation. They found out the victim was told over the phone he would get a million dollars if he wired $56,000 to the person behind the phone.

“Based on this story, it seemed believable to the victim,” said Lt. Cooper. “He immediately went to his bank and took out a line of credit against his home, then took some of that money and wired thousands of dollars to a bank on the West Coast.”

During their investigation, Hanover authorities worked with their partners in Oakland, California, to find Nuon.

Nearly one week after issuing an alert to find Nuon, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told NBC12 Nuon turned himself into the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

As authorities continue their investigation, deputies urge people to monitor these types of scams closely.

“Unfortunately, there’s a new scam that comes up probably every week. It’s sad to say, and there is a market for this,” Lt. Cooper said.

The department urges people not to pick up the phone at unknown numbers.

“If you do answer it, you have a conversation with this individual, a lot of times, their story feeds on a sense of urgency,” Lt. Cooper said. “If you get that type of phone call, don’t feel like you need to rush into anything, especially if it involves money. Do not give out personal information ever.”

Investigators also urge adults to talk to their older parents about ways to avoid these scams.

“If people are thinking about victimizing, especially our senior citizens, we want them to think twice about it,” said Lt. Cooper. “We’ve got a suspect that lives all the way in California and want to prove to people that we don’t care where you live at. If we identify you and we were able to get an arrest warrant, we’re going to bring you back here, and we’re going to let you face the justice system here.”

If you feel you have been targeted, you can report cases to your local police and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

