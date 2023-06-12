Copperhead sightings on the rise in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia Wildlife Management and Control say this is the worst year they have seen when it comes to copperhead snake sightings, and it’s the earliest they have seen those numbers peaking.

It’s an urgent reminder to know your surroundings while working or playing outside this summer.

“We knew when we were getting snake calls in January and February. We knew we were in for a really nasty snake year because that’s basically unheard of,” owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control Rich Perry said.

Perry says he gets 40 to 50 calls a week for help but around 200 to 250 texts daily of photos of potential sightings in Virginia. He says since you’ll probably see one this year, the best thing to do to stay safe is to keep calm.

“Snakes don’t chase after you. They’re not just gonna come after you. If you see a snake, even if it is venomous, leave it alone, leave it be, and it’ll eventually go off on its own,” Perry said.

Perry handles the calls when people see a copperhead and need it removed, but the Virginia Poison Center at VCU Health helps people if they are unfortunately bit.

“If you got envenomated, it’s going to swell, usually within 30 minutes or so, and it’s going to hurt, and the more it swells, the more it hurts. So you would need to just sort of wash it, clean it up, really well elevate it,” Director of the Virginia Poison Center Dr. Ruddy Rose said.

Dr. Rose says if a copperhead bites you, that does not always mean it will inject its venom into you.

If your bite is swelling, you should seek medical help, though it may take a bit for you to see the effects. He says you should not ice it, apply pressure, or try to suck the venom out of it even if it hurts. He says he’s seen about fifty patients come in this year for those venomous bites, which increases as people are outside more.

“Normally, it’s somebody is reaching into a woodpile, or they’re reaching, you know, clearing out a garden under the bushes. Occasionally, they’ll walk out upon them at night, on their back step or front porch, but almost always snakes are biting and self-defense,” Dr. Rose said.

Perry and Dr. Rose say out of the three venomous snakes in the commonwealth, copperheads are the most common in Central Virginia, so they are warning people to be alert right now.

They also highly recommend staying calm around the snakes and reminding people it is illegal to kill a snake in Virginia.

“If you’re outside wearing shoes, and not flip flops or sandals, particularly if you’re hiking, wearing good boots, make a lot of noise, typically, snakes will know you’re coming, and it’ll stay away from you,” Dr. Rose said.

Copperheads can be anywhere in Central Virginia, not just in rural spots.

To decrease the risk of having them around your home, experts like Perry say to keep your grass cut low and avoid having any logs or rock piles around where the snakes could hide.

