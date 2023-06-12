Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead

Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.((Source: Chesterfield County Police Department))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 has been found dead, according to police.

Police say Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 20, 2018, after they had not heard from her. Family members last contacted Huddleston on Feb. 7, 2018.

Remains recovered in Prince George’s County, Md., were positively identified as Huddleston on May 31.

There’s no information about how Huddleston died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mother of 5 loses everything because of a fire
‘I’m just starting over with everything’: Mother of 5 loses everything in fire
Anyone who may have information about the gunfire is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Gunfire damages property in east Henrico
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
Loved ones gather to remember the lives of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith

Latest News

As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
Now a new Public Utility and Services Commission is being proposed to help tackle DPU issues.
City Council weighs creating commission to advise on public utility issues
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
29-year-old dies after striking tree in Dinwiddie County