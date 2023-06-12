Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 has been found dead, according to police.

Police say Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 20, 2018, after they had not heard from her. Family members last contacted Huddleston on Feb. 7, 2018.

Remains recovered in Prince George’s County, Md., were positively identified as Huddleston on May 31.

There’s no information about how Huddleston died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

