29-year-old dies after striking tree in Dinwiddie County
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Dinwiddie County over the weekend.
Virginia State Police says at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, they responded to a deadly crash westbound on Route 40 (Darvills Road) at Zilles Road.
Investigators believe a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Emmett Wendell Washington, III, 29, ran off the road, over-corrected, crossed the left side of the road and struck a tree.
State police say Washington was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant inside the car.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.