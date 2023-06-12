Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

29-year-old dies after striking tree in Dinwiddie County

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Dinwiddie County over the weekend.

Virginia State Police says at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, they responded to a deadly crash westbound on Route 40 (Darvills Road) at Zilles Road.

Investigators believe a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Emmett Wendell Washington, III, 29, ran off the road, over-corrected, crossed the left side of the road and struck a tree.

State police say Washington was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant inside the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mother of 5 loses everything because of a fire
‘I’m just starting over with everything’: Mother of 5 loses everything in fire
Anyone who may have information about the gunfire is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Gunfire damages property in east Henrico
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
Loved ones gather to remember the lives of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith

Latest News

As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
As cyberattacks on young gamers increase, expert advice to keep your child safe
Now a new Public Utility and Services Commission is being proposed to help tackle DPU issues.
City Council weighs creating commission to advise on public utility issues
Ashley Lynn Huddleston was reported missing in February 2018.
Chesterfield woman reported missing in 2018 found dead