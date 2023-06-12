29-year-old dies after striking tree in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 40 in Dinwiddie County over the weekend.

Virginia State Police says at 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, they responded to a deadly crash westbound on Route 40 (Darvills Road) at Zilles Road.

Investigators believe a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Emmett Wendell Washington, III, 29, ran off the road, over-corrected, crossed the left side of the road and struck a tree.

State police say Washington was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant inside the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

