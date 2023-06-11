Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Woman injured after midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Tiffany North recounts the moments when she tried to save Shawn Jackson's life following...
‘I had to help them’: Woman recounts trying to save teen after mass shooting
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mother of 5 loses everything because of a fire
“I’m just starting over with everything, with no job,” Mother of 5 loses everything in fire
Smart Lawns is now enrolling residents until Friday, August 11, 2023.
Henrico opens enrollment for ‘Smart Lawns’ program

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
Seven people in total were shot; two died, and the other five are recovering.
Question remain following mass shooting outside Altria Theater
Prayer Vigils
‘We have to heal as a community’: Dozens gather to pray in Monroe Park following mass shooting
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
‘Very special to us’: Family members mourn loved ones killed in mass shooting