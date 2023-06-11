Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Survey: ‘Diet’ water among most unusual room service requests

Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish...
Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order, according to Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As the demand for room service rises, a new survey of hotels has revealed the 10 most bizarre requests.

Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order, according to Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report.

The report looked at over 470 hotels with in-room dining available in 10 countries, including the United States.

Other unusual requests include boiled bottled water, blowfish and a rice bowl for a dog.

If guests really want to explore their eccentric side, hotels across the world are willing to oblige.

The DogHouse Columbus Hotel in Ohio features a mini fridge in the bathroom stocked with “shower beer.”

At the Milestone Hotel in London, guests can request an in-room concert from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and at Ireland’s Ashford Castle, guests can request a Lego butler for just 40 euros.

Hotels.com’s survey also found burgers are the most popular room service order globally.

For $1,600, the Post Oak Hotel in Houston serves a burger featuring 16 ounces of Wagyu beef, seared foie gras and black truffle in a caviar-infused black and 24-carat gold brioche bun.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Woman injured after midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Tiffany North recounts the moments when she tried to save Shawn Jackson's life following...
‘I had to help them’: Woman recounts trying to save teen after mass shooting
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mother of 5 loses everything because of a fire
“I’m just starting over with everything, with no job,” Mother of 5 loses everything in fire
Smart Lawns is now enrolling residents until Friday, August 11, 2023.
Henrico opens enrollment for ‘Smart Lawns’ program

Latest News

Anyone who may have information about the gunfire is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
Gunfire damages property in east Henrico
GOP candidates on the campaign trail react to Trump indictment
Minnesota woman's ex-partner charged in her murder, officials say
Marlon Wayans was cited for disturbing the peace while trying to catch a United Airlines flight...
Comedian Marlon Wayans cited for disturbing peace at Denver airport