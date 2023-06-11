Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Sunny & hot

Clouds increase this afternoon, showers possible after midnight tonight
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected ahead of a cold front Monday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Sunday: Should be mainly smoke/haze-free. Mostly sunny start, becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: A few morning showers. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts and hail possible, mainly along and east of I-95. Rain totals near a half inch inland, up to an inch at the bay. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 90°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible, mainly in the afternoon. Lows in the mid-60s, highs near 90°. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

