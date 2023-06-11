Mother demands action 3 months after her son is murdered & suspect is identified

Petersburg, Va. (WWBT) - A 29-year-old Petersburg man, Javarious Desmore, was murdered on March 14th.

“My son was the first murder in Petersburg this year,” said Lenita Desmore, Javarious’ mother.

Police have released a suspect, Phillip Rich, but he has not been caught. Desmore was found shot to death in his apartment on Pin Oaks Estates Drive.

Desmore’s mother, Lenita, is still fighting for justice for her son who would have turned 30 last month.

“I pray nobody else has to lose their child,” Lenita said.

This week will be the third month since his murder. Lenita told NBC12 that her son was a good person, and a good father... he leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

“He looks just like his dad. I know he misses his dad because whenever he would see him it would just light him up,” she said.

As the three-month mark of Desmore’s death approaches, his mother is demanding more action be made by authorities.

“I’m very frustrated and now I’m almost to the point where I’m angry because Petersburg is such a small city, it doesn’t make sense,” she said.

She said the police aren’t communicating with her as much as she’d hoped. “I need them to step up and find the guy that murdered my son! He just took my son’s life for no reason with no respect, you know, of life itself,” she said.

She has no idea where the suspect could be - she doesn’t believe her son knew Phillip Rich, more than being acquaintances.

“I don’t want him to end up like my son, I want him to do justice for my son,” she said.

