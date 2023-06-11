Your Money with Carlson Financial
Loved ones gather to remember the lives of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith

Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends will gather as they remember the lives of a beloved father and son gone too soon.

The families of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith will come together for a prayer vigil on Sunday, June 11, at 4 p.m. in Abner Clay Park, located at 200 W Clay Street.

This comes after a tragic mass shooting happened outside of the Altria Theater after a high school graduation ceremony.

To honor Jackson and Smith, those who attend are asked to wear the colors red, black and white.

