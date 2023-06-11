Your Money with Carlson Financial
Gunfire damages property in east Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for whoever damaged property with gunfire overnight Sunday.

Officers were called to Darbytown Road not far from the East End Landfill around 1:15 a.m. No one was hurt. Police have not clarified what kind of property was damaged.

If you have any information about what happened or the person responsible, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

