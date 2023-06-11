Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield accepts applications for Fall Citizens Police Academy

Chesterfield County is now enrolling candidates for Fall 2023 Citizens Police Academy
Chesterfield County is now enrolling candidates for Fall 2023 Citizens Police Academy(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the seasons change and time flies, Chesterfield County is getting ahead by preparing for its annual 2023 Fall Citizens Police Academy.

Beginning Thursday, August 3, Chesterfield County’s citizens will have the opportunity to attend several citizen academy sessions, which will be held during both morning and evening hours.

Participants will learn about officer accountability and specialized units such as Forensics, K-9 and S.W.A.T. Attendees will also gain hands-on experience through patrol rides and real scenarios, including traffic stops.

  • Morning academy sessions will begin August 3 - September 14 every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Evening academy session will begin September 12 - October 24 every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fall academy sessions will take place at the Chesterfield County Police Department Community Services Building located at 2730 Hicks Road, North Chesterfield, VA.

Participation is free and open to adults who reside, own a business or belong to a civic organization within Chesterfield County.

In addition to completing an online application, all candidates will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Mother of 5 loses everything because of a fire
“I’m just starting over with everything, with no job,” Mother of 5 loses everything in fire
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Woman injured after midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Smart Lawns is now enrolling residents until Friday, August 11, 2023.
Henrico opens enrollment for ‘Smart Lawns’ program
Tiffany North recounts the moments when she tried to save Shawn Jackson's life following...
‘I had to help them’: Woman recounts trying to save teen after mass shooting

Latest News

Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
Loved ones gather to remember the lives of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith
Seven people in total were shot; two died, and the other five are recovering.
Question remain following mass shooting outside Altria Theater
Prayer Vigils
‘We have to heal as a community’: Dozens gather to pray in Monroe Park following mass shooting
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
‘Very special to us’: Family members mourn loved ones killed in mass shooting