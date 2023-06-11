Chesterfield accepts applications for Fall Citizens Police Academy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the seasons change and time flies, Chesterfield County is getting ahead by preparing for its annual 2023 Fall Citizens Police Academy.

Beginning Thursday, August 3, Chesterfield County’s citizens will have the opportunity to attend several citizen academy sessions, which will be held during both morning and evening hours.

Participants will learn about officer accountability and specialized units such as Forensics, K-9 and S.W.A.T. Attendees will also gain hands-on experience through patrol rides and real scenarios, including traffic stops.

Morning academy sessions will begin August 3 - September 14 every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Evening academy session will begin September 12 - October 24 every Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fall academy sessions will take place at the Chesterfield County Police Department Community Services Building located at 2730 Hicks Road, North Chesterfield, VA.

Participation is free and open to adults who reside, own a business or belong to a civic organization within Chesterfield County.

In addition to completing an online application, all candidates will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy.

For more information, click here.

