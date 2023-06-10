Woman injured after midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is recovering after a late-night shooting in Chesterfield.

Police responded to an area hospital just after midnight on Saturday, June 10 where a woman showed up with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting took place in the 400 block of Lingstorm Lane.

Officers made an arrest of an adult male who officers say the victim knew. Charges against the suspect are pending.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

