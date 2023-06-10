Saturday Forecast: Warm and sunny
Less smoke and haze today, moderate air quality
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a dry and warm weekend, showers and storms are expected Monday.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Air quality continuing to improve. Highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday: Should be mainly smoke/haze-free. Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: A few morning showers. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.
