Saturday Forecast: Warm and sunny

Less smoke and haze today, moderate air quality
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a dry and warm weekend, showers and storms are expected Monday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Air quality continuing to improve. Highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Should be mainly smoke/haze-free. Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: A few morning showers. Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s.

