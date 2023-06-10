Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

