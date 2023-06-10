Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas

A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility,...
A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility, according to police.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - Police in Houston, Texas are investigating the death of a person found inside a moving truck.

After getting an anonymous call about it Friday evening, police went to a storage facility and noticed a foul odor coming from a U-Haul truck.

Inside, officers found a body wrapped in plastic.

Police say the truck had been towed to the storage facility, where employees discovered the body.

Investigators don’t know if the person was a man or a woman.

The medical examiner will work to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people in total were shot; two died, and the other five are recovering.
Question remain following mass shooting outside Altria Theater
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Smoke and thick haze blanket the Northeast
How to monitor your neighborhood’s air quality
They warn that poor air quality can affect your health if you’re not paying attention to how...
Doctors share impact of Code Red air quality alert due to Canada wildfires
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute

Latest News

In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor...
Man charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift; accused of threatening singer
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment with speeches to GOP audiences
Candles with the image of Pope Francis are left at the entrance of the Agostino Gemelli...
Pope, upon doctor’s advice, to skip Sunday public blessing; surgeon says recovery absolutely normal