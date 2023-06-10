“I’m just starting over with everything, with no job,” Mother of 5 children, 6 years and younger, loses everything in fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The top floor of a building in the Woodland Crossing Apartment Homes went up in flames, Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. In the unit under the burning unit, 5 children, their mother and aunt were all sleeping together apartment. The mother and renter of the apartment, Brianna Bailey, tells NBC12 that she’s left with nothing as she talked about her experience.

“The fire started around 2am, nobody came to my door until 4am and by that time it was already in flames,” Bailey said.

She said she, her children and her younger sister were sleeping in a room together when the fire broke out, but she didn’t wake up to the smell of smoke or sound of alarms. She said her smoke alarms did work at the time, to her knowledge. She said her stepfather was trying to break the front door open to get to everyone.

“It just so happened to get up to go the bathroom in the midst of that I heard the door getting beaten down and I seen it ready to come off the hinges, no smoke alarms went off, nothing went off. We would have still been in there because I’m a heavy sleeper and I didn’t hear anything.” Bailey recalled.

Later, once firefighters got there and were able to contain the flames, she was allowed back into the apartment to get her belongings.

“They let us go in and…. that’s really when I realized all my stuff was gone. {There was} a puddle of water, the ceiling is falling in in the hallway and over top of my bed in my room,” she said.

She’s currently staying with family and friends, and says the Red Cross offered to pay for a hotel until Wednesday. Bailey said she’s thankful for the help, but she’s overwhelmed.

“Now basically I’m just starting over with everything… with no job,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.