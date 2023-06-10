Henrico opens enrollment for ‘Smart Lawns’ program

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is looking to help residents grow healthy and attractive lawns, and the county has introduced a program that will do just that.

The S.M.A.R.T program, which stands for soil test, measure, aerate, right fertilizer and trouble-free maintenance, emphasizes the basic steps for lawn care.

The program provides residents with customized plans for growing healthy lawns. Those who enroll will have a chance to meet with Master Gardener volunteers at their residence to analyze the lawn and prepare a plan for improving its condition. Participants will also receive recommendations for fertilizer, lime, environmentally friendly weed control, mowing and watering practices.

The cost for participation is $30. Residents are encouraged to enroll now to ensure plans will be in place for the fall, which is the most critical season for lawn care.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, Aug. 11. Applications are available online or by calling (804) 501-5160.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.