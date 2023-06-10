Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl believed to be in ‘great danger’ in Kentucky

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old girl who is believed to be in “great danger.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requested the Amber Alert for Jocelyn Lair on June 9.

The 7-month-old, who went missing from Monticello, Kentucky, was last seen wearing only a diaper.

The child is white, weighs 18 pounds and has hazel eyes with brown hair.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Jocelyn is believed to be in the company of her mother Shelley Lair.

The 39-year-old white woman is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds, officials said. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top with black shorts.

Shelley Lair was driving a red Ford Focus with gray and green spray paint on the passenger side of the vehicle, which has the Kentucky license plate BWV609.

Officials said Jocelyn could be in danger because of her mother’s drug use.

Kentucky’s Department for Community Based Services has an emergency custody order for the child.

Anyone with information about the child’s location should call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people in total were shot; two died, and the other five are recovering.
Question remain following mass shooting outside Altria Theater
Smoke and thick haze blanket the Northeast
How to monitor your neighborhood’s air quality
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
They warn that poor air quality can affect your health if you’re not paying attention to how...
Doctors share impact of Code Red air quality alert due to Canada wildfires
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute

Latest News

An associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is indicted on eight federal charges,
Attorney General Paxton's associate faces federal charges
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach
Man dies saving daughter from rip currents
A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left in car