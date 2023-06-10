Your Money with Carlson Financial
2023 Juneteenth Events in Central Virginia

By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Juneteenth, derived from June nineteenth, is an annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed more than two years earlier, it could not be implemented in areas under Confederate control. June 19, 1865, marks the day 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to announce that all slaves in the states were free by executive order.

The holiday has been celebrated since the late 1880s, but it was not until President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 that Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday.

Residents in the Richmond area have multiple opportunities to celebrate this year:

Jubilation in June

This event, hosted by Richmond Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, will feature live music, food, and family-friendly fellowship at the Intermediate Terminal. Visit RVA Parks and Rec’s Facebook page for more details.

WHEN: June 18 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 3101 Wharf Street, Richmond Virginia

Unveiling the Untold: U.S. Colored Troops and their Legacies

The American Civil War Museum will host this program to educate visitors on personal stories from Black troops in the Civil War.

WHEN: June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE American Civil War Museum

Henrico Parks and Rec Juneteenth Celebration

Henrico County will once again host a free Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park featuring a vendor fair of Black-owned businesses, a kids zone, food trucks and multiple performers. It will also include stories of historical freedom fighters and exhibitions by Joint Base Andrews and the United States Department of Agriculture.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m., but you must watch them in the park before 9:30.

WHEN: June 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Dorey Park

Juneteenth 2023 at Hardywood RVA

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will host a Juneteenth event at their Richmond Pizza Kitchen and Taproom. The event will be organized by Unlocking RVA and feature live music from Corey El & The Fam, spoken word and poetry readings, and original artwork by Ron Stokes. Local artists and vendors will also be set up. The brewery’s event will be family-friendly.

Attendees can RSVP on Hardywood’s Facebook page.

WHEN: June 17 from noon to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Harydwood’s Richmond Pizza Kitchen and Taproom

Black Village of RVA Juneteenth Block Party

Black Village of RVA’s third annual block party attendees can enjoy dozens of Black-owned businesses, live music, dance, spoken word, food and games.

WHEN: June 18 from noon to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Diversity Thrift

Chesterfield County Juneteenth Events

Chesterfield will offer multiple Juneteenth events this year, from educational events to community get-togethers.

For a complete list of events in Chesterfield, click here.

Juneteenth Sunrise Service at Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg will have a service at sunrise to celebrate Juneteenth, with a keynote address delivered by Tina Lifford, CEO of The Inner Fitness Project and an actress who most recently finished shooting the final season of Queen Sugar.

Williamsburg also offers free admission to its Historic Area and art museums on June 19 for several celebrations and events. To see a complete list, visit the Juneteenth webpage.

To pre-register and claim complimentary tickets, visit their website.

WHEN: June 18 at 6 a.m.

WHERE: Colonial Williamsburg’s Market Square North

Hopewell Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Hopewell is hosting a free, family-friendly festival where visitors can enjoy cultural rituals, live music and Black-owned businesses and food trucks.

The event is hosted by KMOSS Presents, a youth development, education and cultural consultation organization.

WHEN: June 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hopewell City Park

