Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

What’s next for the court cases challenging Mountain Valley Pipeline?

Workers have begun laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver/Virginia...
Workers have begun laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Charlie Paullin
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although the Mountain Valley Pipeline won fast-tracked approval from Congress last week, environmental groups are still exploring possible legal challenges to prevent it from moving forward.

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which includes a measure that directs federal agencies to approve permits within 21 days for the 303-mile natural gas pipeline that will supply gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields to southern Virginia.

The measure also includes a provision that removes judicial authority to review any federal approvals and mandates that any challenges to the broader law be heard in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Most legal challenges to the project have been heard in the Richmond-based U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say the shooting happened on I-95 South near the Bells Road and Willis...
Man suffers gunshot wound while driving on I-95
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
Smoke and thick haze blanket the Northeast
How to monitor your neighborhood’s air quality
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
‘Very special to us’: Family members mourn loved ones killed in mass shooting

Latest News

The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
RPS resumes high school graduations
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Operation Safe Summer kicks off
Dozens gather to pray in Monroe Park following mass shooting