What’s next for the court cases challenging Mountain Valley Pipeline?

Although the Mountain Valley Pipeline won fast-tracked approval from Congress last week, environmental groups are still exploring possible legal challenges to prevent it from moving forward.

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which includes a measure that directs federal agencies to approve permits within 21 days for the 303-mile natural gas pipeline that will supply gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields to southern Virginia.

The measure also includes a provision that removes judicial authority to review any federal approvals and mandates that any challenges to the broader law be heard in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Most legal challenges to the project have been heard in the Richmond-based U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

