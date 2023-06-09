Watch Live: 12News Today
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Graduation ceremonies for the Richmond Public School community resume today after a mass shooting following the Huguenot High School graduation. 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith, were killed, and several others were injured. Superintendent Jason Kamras says RPS has implemented safety measures to keep graduates and their families safe.
- Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time.
- There will be more police patrol around Richmond as Operation Safe Summer kicks off tomorrow.
- A man is fighting for his life after being shot while driving on I-95 in Chesterfield.
- Today’s weather is hazy, with a few showers and storms. Full forecast >
