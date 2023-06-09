Your Money with Carlson Financial
In wake of mass shooting, Richmond Police kickoff Operation Safe Summer to curb violence

By Henry Graff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the investigation into Tuesday’s mass shooting intensifies, Richmond Police are ramping up for a big weekend and summer.

“We are short staffed that’s not a secret right now. So we need all of our friends to pitch in, pull in the same direction so we can just do better for our city,” said Acting Chief Rick Edwards, Richmond Police Dept.

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards is speaking about Operation Safe Summer.

That’s a state partnership he wanted back in the city to help fill in the staffing gaps he’s facing. RPD is currently short more than 150 officers.

“We’re going to have our uniform officers partner uniform troopers. You should see them in cars together. You’ll have the black and white Richmond Police cars and the blue and gray Virginia State Police cars patrolling our city in those hot spots that I’ve talked about,” said Acting Chief Edwards.

Another big push this summer is gun safes.

“Obviously the second amendment is a right but it’s also a responsibility. We want folks to secure their weapons,” said Acting Chief Edwards.

The chief also says they plan to have detectives with Operation Red Ball work with the VSP special agents to follow up on potential threats and complaints.

“We just need to stop and put down the guns and just focusing on peace and lifting up every heart as possible,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

“Late Night Gym” will give 15-20 year olds something to do on Fridays and Saturdays at George Wythe High School and the Gill Center at Fairfield Elementary -- focusing on curbing crime in the city’s southside and east end.

“We’re just looking for kids to have an opportunity to be kids as well in their communities, in their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Stoney.

Operation Safe Summer ends September 8, which is a few weeks after Richmond Public School students return for class on August 21.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

