Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sources: Cory Bigsby indicted in missing son Codi’s death

The father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby will face charges in the death of his son.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby will face charges in the death of his son.

Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

According to WAVY, sources say that Cory Bigsby was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, June 5.

This is the first time prosecutors have said the little boy died.

Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory, back in January 2022. Cory reportedly told police he last saw Codi when he was asleep, but Codi was nowhere to be found when Cory woke up.

Cory allegedly told Hampton Roads Police he sometimes left his young children alone.

He is now facing dozens of child abuse and neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say the shooting happened on I-95 South near the Bells Road and Willis...
Man suffers gunshot wound while driving on I-95
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
Smoke and thick haze blanket the Northeast
How to monitor your neighborhood’s air quality
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
‘Very special to us’: Family members mourn loved ones killed in mass shooting

Latest News

Sources: Cory Bigsby indicted in missing son Codi's death
Workers have begun laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver/Virginia...
What’s next for the court cases challenging Mountain Valley Pipeline?
The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
RPS resumes high school graduations
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today