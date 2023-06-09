Sources: Cory Bigsby indicted in missing son Codi’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - The father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby will face charges in the death of his son.

According to WAVY, sources say that Cory Bigsby was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, June 5.

This is the first time prosecutors have said the little boy died.

Codi was reported missing by his father, Cory, back in January 2022. Cory reportedly told police he last saw Codi when he was asleep, but Codi was nowhere to be found when Cory woke up.

Cory allegedly told Hampton Roads Police he sometimes left his young children alone.

He is now facing dozens of child abuse and neglect charges.

