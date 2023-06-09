River City Slam Wheelchair Tennis tournament

Your Money with Carlson Financial
River City Slam tournament returns this weekend
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With the French open wrapping up this weekend, we are on your side with a big tennis event happening in our area.

One of the fastest growing wheelchair sports in the world is tennis. This weekend sportable is hosting nationally ranked wheelchair tennis players representing states from coast to coast

It’s just one of the events the non-profit, “sportable”, brings to our Richmond area each year.

“Sportable is a local non profit organization that runs adaptive sports recreational and sports programming for people with disabilities and visual impairments,” said Forrest Lodge, director of the tournament.

Wheelchair tennis is one of 16 competitive and recreational sports offered by sportable.

Since 2005 the non profit has created opportunities and provided an accessible environment for individuals with disabilities and visual impairments.

“A lot of the people we serve in the disability community wouldn’t have access to sport or recreational without our organization and programming,” said Forrest Lodge.

Sportable runs numerous sports tournaments and camps throughout the year making this one their third annual.

Without their programming Ryan Beale wouldn’t be ranked number 1 in Virginia and top ten nationwide -- for individual doubles nor would he have found his new love for tennis.

“I now would classify myself as a tennis player but prior to my accident no. Not at all. This kind of hits home for me because I actually moved back to Richmond because of sportable. Just cause I was driving an hour and a half, you know, once a week to play tennis, “said Beale.

Beale will be competing in the doubles and singles tournament this weekend, hoping to win it all here at home.

“You know you want to win, that’s the ultimate goal. So winning your home town tournament would be a lot more special than any other tournament,” said Beale.

The tournament kicked off Friday morning and matches will continue through Sunday.

For a full schedule of events and matches head over to Sportable’s website.

