Organizers announce Iron Blossom Music Festival won’t be at Monroe Park

The Iron Blossom Music Festival will be held Aug. 26-27.
The Iron Blossom Music Festival will be held Aug. 26-27.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement on Friday, organizers for the Iron Blossom Music Festival will not hold the event at Monroe Park.

“When we saw the overwhelming response to our announcement, we felt that it would be in the best interests of the fans and the city to move the inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival to the larger footprint provided by the Bon Secours Training Center,” organizers said in a statement.

The festival will be held on Aug. 26 through the 27th.

For more information about the Iron Blossom Music Festival, click here.

