‘It takes a village’: Grassroots organizations work to keep teens on the right path

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Summer is here, which means more free time for teenagers in Central Virginia. During this free time, it’s important for teens to remain safe while having fun.

Local organizations like R.E.A.L Girlz and Broken Men Foundation are focusing on just that.

“R.E.A.L Girlz provides safe spaces to foster healthy relationships, develop leadership skills and believe in their greatness,” said Tammie Mobley, founder of R.E.A.L Girlz.

Broken Men Foundation works to instill safety in the community, as well.

“We want to make sure they live to see another day, whatever that looks like when it comes to our young men,” said Ellery Lundy, founder of Broken Men Foundation.

Real Girlz and Broken Men Foundation provide mentorship services to teens in various parts of Central Virginia, including Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico. Like many other grassroots organizations, Its birth stems from inner and personal motivation from its founder.

“When I was a young girl being raised in the streets of Brooklyn, New York, my best friend was killed because we could not handle conflict effectively,” Mobley said.

Mobley says she’s carried this situation with her throughout her life. It’s what motivated her to create R.E.A.L Girlz and give strategies to resolve conflict to as many girls as possible.

Unresolved conflict could be the very thing that led to the mass shooting moments after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony at the Altria Theater. That conflict led to the death of one of the graduates, Shawn Jackson, and his stepfather. The tragedy put the entire city of Richmond on edge and left many city leaders visibly shaken.

“I can’t shake the image of him getting CPR still in his graduation robe,“ Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

Now the Richmond Community is calling for change once again. A change that both Broken Men Foundation and R.E.A.L Girlz feel they have strategies for that are not only impactful but effective for teens.

“A kid is hurting, so if a kid is hurting, allow a kid to talk to you,” Lundy said.

Lundy believes transparency and meeting teens where they are is the best way to get them to open up. which then allows his organization to know what resources the teens need to stay on the right path.

Both of these organizations operate year-round and will have opportunities for teens this summer. To get more information on how to sign your teen up, you can contact them on their Instagram @r.e.a.lgirlz and @brokenmenfoundation.

