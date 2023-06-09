Friday Forecast: Hazy with a few showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Air quality has improved slightly, those with respiratory ailments may still want to limit time outdoors. Winds becoming westerly this weekend should dramatically improve our air quality. Smoke and haze is due to the wildfire smoke from Canada.

Friday: Hazy. Improving air quality, but still not great. A few showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening (2 PM - 6 PM). Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Less smoke and haze. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Should be mainly smoke/haze-free. Partly sunny and humid. A late-day spotty shower and storm possible. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

