Fan District parking permits available for purchase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond announced new parking decals for Fan Restricted Parking District residents are on sale for $25 each.

The current Fan parking permit expires on June 30.

Both mail-in and in-person renewal options are available for qualifying residents. Residents must display the Fan permit on their cars to park for more than one hour from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

On West Avenue, parts of Boyd and Birch Streets, and the 1600 and 1800 blocks of West Grace Street, the regulation is one hour from 7:00 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Sunday.

A resident is either the residing owner of record or renter of property in the Restricted Parking District. A City of Richmond Residential Parking Permit Application must be completed and approved.

To enable the Department of Public Works to verify residency, the following information and photo identification must be provided:

Residential property owners must provide a copy of their real estate bill or other information verifying property ownership.

Renters must provide a valid written lease for the property in the Fan Parking District and have the appropriate approval of the property owner.

A district resident is defined as an owner of the record, immediate family who lives with the owner or renter of property in the district of their or a renter at the address in the District. Visitor Passes also are available and limited to two per house or building address at $35 each. They must be purchased when the Fan permit is purchased and restricted to residential homeowners.

Property owners and renters must comply with the residency and motor vehicle registration requirements of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

