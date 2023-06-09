Chesterfield offers early voting for June Primary election Saturday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents will have the opportunity to get their vote in early for the Virginia Primary Election on June 20.

On June 10 and June 17, the Chesterfield County Registrar’s Office will be open for registered voters to cast their ballot early ahead of the primary election. The office will be open for in-person voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue to accept early votes on weekdays through Friday, June 16.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary was 5 p.m. on June 9.

All voters need valid identification to cast a ballot. For Chesterfield residents choosing to vote on Election Day, they must cast a ballot at the precinct where they are registered to vote.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on June 20. Virginia has an open primary election system, meaning that a voter does not have to be registered with a specific party in advance to participate in the election.

For more information on the Virginia Primary, visit the Virginia Department of Election’s website.

