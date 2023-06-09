Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield offers early voting for June Primary election Saturday

On June 10 and June 17, the Chesterfield County Registrar’s Office will be open for registered...
On June 10 and June 17, the Chesterfield County Registrar’s Office will be open for registered voters to cast their ballot early ahead of the primary election.(WHSV)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents will have the opportunity to get their vote in early for the Virginia Primary Election on June 20.

On June 10 and June 17, the Chesterfield County Registrar’s Office will be open for registered voters to cast their ballot early ahead of the primary election. The office will be open for in-person voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue to accept early votes on weekdays through Friday, June 16.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary was 5 p.m. on June 9.

All voters need valid identification to cast a ballot. For Chesterfield residents choosing to vote on Election Day, they must cast a ballot at the precinct where they are registered to vote.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on June 20. Virginia has an open primary election system, meaning that a voter does not have to be registered with a specific party in advance to participate in the election.

For more information on the Virginia Primary, visit the Virginia Department of Election’s website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say the shooting happened on I-95 South near the Bells Road and Willis...
Man suffers gunshot wound while driving on I-95
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
Smoke and thick haze blanket the Northeast
How to monitor your neighborhood’s air quality
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
‘Very special to us’: Family members mourn loved ones killed in mass shooting

Latest News

Marcus Maly sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Virginia man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Virginia man sentenced to 6 years imprisonment in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection
Grassroots organizations working to keep teens on right path
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Richmond Police identify man shot to death inside car