Central Va. set to receive nearly $1.6 million to address teacher shortage

The money will go to Virginia Commonwealth University’s teacher residency program.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia is getting some funding to address ongoing teacher shortages throughout the commonwealth.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kain announced Virginia will receive nearly $1.6 million in federal funding.

The money will go to Virginia Commonwealth University’s teacher residency program - which partners with Petersburg, Chesterfield, and Henrico County Public Schools.

“As Virginia and our nation face educator shortages, it’s critical that we’re recruiting more Americans to fill these roles and providing them with the skills they need to help our students succeed,” said the senators. “We’re glad this funding will help address teacher shortages and increase diversity in the teacher workforce to better meet students’ needs, especially in such a diverse community like Central Virginia.”

The funding will be used to recruit and support more teacher candidates from diverse backgrounds and provide them with the skills they need to teach in high-need schools.

