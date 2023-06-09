‘Bittersweet’: RPS resumes graduation days after deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public Schools held its first graduation ceremony since this week’s deadly shooting outside the Altria theater.

“After Tuesday, I know my class got together to really talk about how we felt about the situation and to grieve together about the loss we’ve experienced as a school,” Open High graduate Sydney Wright said.

An unimaginable loss in the RPS community.

“We all were struggling with how we were supposed to approach the situation because we know how difficult it was to deal with, but we also felt like we were selfish in a way because we were so sad about what happened, but we still wanted to be able to graduate together,” Wright said.

Wright and her classmates walked across the stage to graduate for the first time following the mass shooting that took the lives of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his step-dad, Renzo Smith, just minutes after he graduated from Huguenot High School.

“It’s been tough the last 48 hours, and I think I was a little bit nervous but also excited for this morning, and I have to tell you it filled me with incredible joy,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

The ceremony started with a moment of silence for Shawn, and almost every speech touched on Tuesday’s mass shooting before students celebrated their own milestones.

“As a police department, what I wanted to do today was to make sure that they see our presence and they feel safer,” RPD Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said.

Edwards said this is how Tuesday’s ceremony should have ended with smiles, hugs and a look toward the future.

“They want to just be kids,” Edwards said. “They want to have a normal graduation like we all do. That’s why we all and the Richmond Police Department feel so terribly that that was shattered on Tuesday.”

It was a bittersweet moment for the class of 2023.

“I wish there was more in place now that would prevent issues like that, but I hope in the future with my peers and my classmates that are graduating this year that we will work hard to end gun violence,” Wright said.

As they take the next step in life, they will never forget those who won’t have that chance.

“We saw lots of smiles and lots of joy, and that’s what I want to remember from today and from this week,” Kamras said. “We will always keep Shawn in our hearts, and we will be grieving for some time, but we also have to remember all of the goodness.”

Five more ceremonies are scheduled over the next couple of days.

Chief Edwards said all of the upcoming ceremonies will have an increased police presence and safety measures to make sure students and their families feel safe.

