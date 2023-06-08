Your Money with Carlson Financial
What to know about Hanover County high school graduations

The ceremonies will take place on June 17.
For the third year, four HCPS ceremonies will be held in the Farm Bureau Center at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
For the third year, four HCPS ceremonies will be held in the Farm Bureau Center at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools are set to honor the class of 2023 with four in-person graduation ceremonies on June 17.

For the third year, four HCPS ceremonies will be held in the Farm Bureau Center at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on YouTube and the HCPS website for family and friends that are unable to attend in person. The livestreams will remain online until June 22.

Each graduating senior will receive eight tickets and two parking passes for their ceremony. Additional parking passes can be purchased in advance through the school’s payment system.

Here is the schedule for Saturday, June 17:

  • Patrick Henry High School at 8 a.m.
  • Atlee High School at noon.
  • Mechanicsville High School at 4 p.m.
  • Hanover High School at 7:30 p.m.

All guests are required to have a ticket, regardless of age. General admission will begin an hour before each ceremony.

For more information, visit the HCPS graduation webpage.

