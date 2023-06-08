Watch Live: 12News Today
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Multiple lanes are blocked on I-95 South near the Willis Road exit due to police activity.
- The family of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith are speaking out after the two were shot and killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting outside the Altria Theatre following a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School. 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard from Henrico is being held without bond after being charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to the shooting. Richmond Police say Jackson and Pollard had an ongoing, year-long dispute.
- Nearly six months after, a six-year-old shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. Newport News Public Schools announced new leadership at the school.
- Today’s weather consists of poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Full forecast >
