Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Thursday, June 8
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Multiple lanes are blocked on I-95 South near the Willis Road exit due to police activity.
  • The family of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith are speaking out after the two were shot and killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting outside the Altria Theatre following a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School. 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard from Henrico is being held without bond after being charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to the shooting. Richmond Police say Jackson and Pollard had an ongoing, year-long dispute.
  • Nearly six months after, a six-year-old shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School. Newport News Public Schools announced new leadership at the school.
  • Today’s weather consists of poor air quality due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
Monroe Park Mass Shooting
‘You just kept hearing shots’: Witnesses recount mass shooting in Monroe Park
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
‘Very special to us’: Family members mourn loved ones killed in mass shooting
'Can you imagine the grief?': Huguenot graduation attending calls for change
'They were very special to us all': Family members remember Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
Family of graduate, father killed in shooting following graduation ceremony speak out