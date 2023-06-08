Thursday Forecast: Poor air quality due to smoke, plus a low rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Code Red Air Quality Alert today. Smoke concentrations expected to be unhealthy for everyone. This is due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. Limit time spent and avoid strenuous activity outdoors, especially for those with heart and lung ailments.

Thursday: Smoky skies. Code RED Air Quality Alert. LOW HUMIDITY with partly sunny skies. A few quick showers and maybe thunderstorms pop up late morning, then race to the bay by mid afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly Sunny with smoky skies again. A few showers and storms likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Still could be wildfire smoke. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Sunday: SMOKE FREE and turning hotter and more humid. Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible late in the day. Lows near 60, high in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Tuesday: A few lingering showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-80s.

