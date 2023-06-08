Richmond Public Library Summer Reading Program returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Library’s annual summer reading program has several events and activities for all ages.

Readers that pick up a book for 15 minutes or more for at least ten days this summer can win prizes, including tickets to the Byrd Theatre, a family membership to the Children’s Museum of Richmond and classes at the Visual Arts Center.

Starting June 10, anyone can register for the program and pick up a reading calendar at their local RPL branch or Richmond Public Schools Lit Limo, a bus that promotes reading to children.

Every day that participants read for 15 minutes, they can mark it on the calendar. Once they mark 10 days off, they can return the calendar to be entered in prize drawings.

There is no limit on how many calendars can be returned until Aug. 5, when winners will be announced at the Summer Reading Finale at Maymont. The event will include games, crafts and a Kona Ice truck.

RPL will also host hundreds of free special activities and community events open to the public throughout the summer, including a Summer Reading Kickoff on June 10 at the following locations:

Belmont Branch - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Broad Rock Branch - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Library - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West End Branch - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In June and July, visitors at multiple libraries will also be able to see Virginia wildlife rescued and rehabilitated by AWARE Animal Rescue. There will also be visits to branches by children’s singer and songwriter Chris Campbell and cake pop events with Victoria’s Kitchen.

To register for events or to see a complete list, visit RPL’s online calendar. For more information on the program or to download a reading calendar, visit RPL’s website or look at its Summer 2023 Guide.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.