New leadership appointed at Richneck Elementary after shooting

Richneck Elementary School now has a new principal and vice-principal.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Richneck Elementary School is now under new leadership. Newport News Public Schools appointed a new principal and vice-principal.

According to WAVY, the school division announced Jacky Barber will serve as principal, and Rhonda Chambers-Harmon is set to serve as assistant principal. Both currently work as administrators at different schools in the division.

They’re expected to start at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

This change comes after the former administrators separated from the school after a six-year-old shot his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

Several people in school leadership left their positions following the shooting amid allegations that at least one Richneck administrator was warned that the child had a gun but failed to act.

Dr. George Parker was terminated from his position as superintendent in January after a school board vote. Briana Foster, Richneck’s former principal, works for the school division. However, former assistant principal Ebony Parker resigned shortly after the shooting.

Zwerner filed a $40 million lawsuit against the three former administrators.

