Multiple lanes blocked on I-95 South due to police activity

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield due to police activity early Thursday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: All south lanes closed I-95 at mile marker 65 near Willis Road. Avoid the area. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/RQeCZazQ5o — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) June 8, 2023

At around 4:30 a.m., all lanes of I-95 near the Willis Road exit were shut down.

As of 5:30 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation says only two lanes are blocked.

Drivers can take use Route 1 or I-295 as a detour to get back to Chesterfield.

