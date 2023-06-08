Multiple lanes blocked on I-95 South due to police activity
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield due to police activity early Thursday morning.
At around 4:30 a.m., all lanes of I-95 near the Willis Road exit were shut down.
As of 5:30 a.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation says only two lanes are blocked.
Drivers can take use Route 1 or I-295 as a detour to get back to Chesterfield.
