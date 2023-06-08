Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lynchburg wins 2023 DIII baseball championship

Lynchburg Hornets
Lynchburg Hornets(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time ever, the Lynchburg Hornets are National Champions.

After taking game one of the three game series over Johns Hopkins 5-2, Blue Jays dominated game two of the series 11 to 6.

Hornets pitcher Jack Bachmore would be on the bump for the deciding game in what would only be his second start. He would give up 4 runs in the first inning alone but would be picked up by a Gavin Collins 2RBI single in the bottom half of the inning, and a two-run bomb from Benton Jones in the bottom of the second to erase the deficit.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the fifth, a Jackson Harding double scored three runs that put the Hornets in the lead for good.

Wesley Arrington entered the game for Lynchburg in the eighth inning, and would record the final out of the game on a strikeout.

Lynchburg secures their first ever program title with a 7-6 win over Johns Hopkins.

