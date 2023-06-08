Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to cut sex abuse jury award from $5M to under $1M

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The $5 million awarded to a columnist by a jury that concluded she was sexually abused in the 1990s by Donald Trump in a New York luxury department store should be reduced to less than $1 million, the former president’s lawyers told a judge Thursday, saying the award was grossly excessive and based on “pure speculation.”

The lawyers noted in a written submission that a Manhattan federal court jury last month rejected a rape claim made by the writer, E. Jean Carroll, concluding instead that she had been sexually abused in spring 1996 in the store’s dressing room.

“Such abuse could have included groping of Plaintiff’s breasts through clothing, or similar conduct, which is a far cry from rape,” the lawyers wrote.

They said the $2 million granted by the jury on a sexual abuse claim was “grossly excessive” and another $2.7 million issued for compensatory defamation damages was “based upon pure speculation.”

The award should consist of no more than $400,000 for sex abuse, no more than $100,000 for defamation and $368,000 or less for the cost of a campaign to repair Carroll’s reputation, the lawyers wrote.

If a judge does not grant the suggested reduction in the award, then he should permit a new trial on damages, they said.

Carroll, 79, testified at the trial that she had a flirtatious and friendly chance encounter with Trump at a midtown Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store until he followed her into a dressing room and became violent.

Trump, 76, did not attend the trial, but lengthy excerpts of a videotaped deposition from last October were played for jurors. In them, he denied ever encountering Carroll at the store or knowing her. He said he believed she made the claims against him in part to promote a 2019 memoir in which she first publicly made allegations against him.

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said in an emailed statement that the arguments by Trump’s lawyers were frivolous.

She said the unanimous jury had concluded that Trump sexually assaulted Carroll and then defamed her “by lying about her with hatred, ill-will, or spite.”

“This time, Trump will not be able to escape the consequences of his actions,” Kaplan said.

Trump may still face a second defamation trial resulting from another lawsuit Carroll filed against him. That case has been delayed with appeals as the U.S. Justice Department sought to substitute the United States as the defendant in place of Trump. Government lawyers say Trump can’t be held liable for the comments he made as president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
Virginia State Police say the shooting happened on I-95 South near the Bells Road and Willis...
Man suffers gunshot wound while driving on I-95
Monroe Park Mass Shooting
‘You just kept hearing shots’: Witnesses recount mass shooting in Monroe Park

Latest News

FILE - It happened in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico about 60 miles south...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring nearly 2 dozen
A young seal just under a year old was found dead in March at Ohikilolo between Keaau Beach...
‘Senseless act’: Community seeks answers after endangered monk seal found dead
Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been...
Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges
summer budget for kids activities
Tips to properly budget for summer activities