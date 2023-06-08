Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Black men at a higher risk for stroke, according to health experts

Experts say African Americans are at a substantially higher risk for strokes.
By Destini Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts say African Americans are at a substantially higher risk for strokes.

Doctor Brad Worrall is the head of Vascular Neurology at UVA Health. He says Black men are at a 2-2.5 times greater risk of having a stroke, being left disabled after having a stroke, and dying from a stroke.

“Black men are at greater risk by virtue of almost every consideration,” the doctor said.

Dr. Worrall says high blood pressure is a particular problem in the southern United States.

“Black individuals are more likely to know they have hypertension, more likely to be on medication for hypertension, more likely to be taking their medication for hypertension, but are less likely to have their blood pressure controlled,” he said.

Dr. Worrall says Black men are 3 times more likely to have a stroke compared to white men, even with the same blood pressure.

Doctors don’t know why, so the focus is on controlling what you can.

“Smoking is the single most modifiable stroke risk factor. So if people stopped smoking, the increased risk of stroke from smoking goes away. Within two years there’s no longer an increased risk of stroke from smoking,” Dr. Worrall said.

Dr. Worrall says getting risk factors under control is crucial and if you think that you or a family member is having a stroke to call 911 immediately.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police say the shooting happened on I-95 South near the Bells Road and Willis...
Man suffers gunshot wound while driving on I-95
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
Smoke and thick haze blanket the Northeast
How to monitor your neighborhood’s air quality
Family Remembers Shawn Jackson, Renzo Smith
‘Very special to us’: Family members mourn loved ones killed in mass shooting

Latest News

According to WAVY, sources say that Cory Bigsby was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, June 5.
Sources: Cory Bigsby indicted in missing son Codi’s death
Sources: Cory Bigsby indicted in missing son Codi's death
Workers have begun laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver/Virginia...
What’s next for the court cases challenging Mountain Valley Pipeline?
The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
RPS resumes high school graduations
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today