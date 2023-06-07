Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Wednesday Forecast: A few early morning showers, then a chance in the afternoon

Smoke/Haze cause poor air quality again today
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The haze in the sky is from wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality may get worse at times today and tomorrow.

Wednesday: Cloudy early morning with a few sprinkles and showers before 8am. Then partly sunny and hazy/smoky with a few showers in the afternoon possible, especially south of I-64. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hazy. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible late in the day. Lows near 60, high in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: A few lingering showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Juvenile hospitalized after recreation center shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Hazy Wednesday with a few showers possible
Tuesday Noon Forecast: Hot with hazy sunshine; Not too humid
Tuesday Forecast: Hot with hazy sunshine; Not too humid
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and sunny. Not too humid