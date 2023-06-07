Wednesday Forecast: A few early morning showers, then a chance in the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The haze in the sky is from wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality may get worse at times today and tomorrow.

Wednesday: Cloudy early morning with a few sprinkles and showers before 8am. Then partly sunny and hazy/smoky with a few showers in the afternoon possible, especially south of I-64. Highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hazy. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible late in the day. Lows near 60, high in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: A few lingering showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

