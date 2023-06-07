Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Wednesday, June 7, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • A Huguenot High School graduate and his father were gunned down in Monroe Park just moments after graduation at the Altria Theater. Richmond Police say five others were injured. Six others sustained injuries unrelated to the shooting. A 19-year-old suspect is now in police custody, facing second-degree murder charges. The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court this morning. Richmond City Public Schools has closed schools out of an “abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families. The remaining RPS graduation ceremonies will be postponed to next week.
  • An infant is dead after the car, driven by the mother, crashed into a truck on Hull Street Road Monday.
  • Today’s weather is cloudy, with showers possible in the morning and afternoon. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Juvenile hospitalized after recreation center shooting

Latest News

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
Father, son gunned down at Monroe Park after graduation
Monroe Park Mass Shooting
‘You just kept hearing shots’: Witnesses recount mass shooting in Monroe Park
Richmond school leaders aren’t holding back their emotions tonight after a shooting that took...
School, state leaders react to Monroe Park shooting that killed 2, injured 5