Watch Live: 12News Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Huguenot High School graduate and his father were gunned down in Monroe Park just moments after graduation at the Altria Theater. Richmond Police say five others were injured. Six others sustained injuries unrelated to the shooting. A 19-year-old suspect is now in police custody, facing second-degree murder charges. The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court this morning. Richmond City Public Schools has closed schools out of an “abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families. The remaining RPS graduation ceremonies will be postponed to next week.

An infant is dead after the car, driven by the mother, crashed into a truck on Hull Street Road Monday.

Today’s weather is cloudy, with showers possible in the morning and afternoon. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.