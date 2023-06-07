Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

School, state leaders react to Monroe Park shooting that killed 2, injured 5

By Riley Wyant and Simone Cuccurullo
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond school leaders aren’t holding back their emotions tonight after a shooting that took place after a high school graduation killed two and injured five. They’re sad and angry.

Many RPS school leaders were walking out of the Altria Theater after handing out diplomas to happy graduates when the chaos ensued.

“We were exiting the building when we heard about 20 gunshots in rapid succession,” said school board member Johnathan Young.

Young says he witnessed several people trampled as everyone ran for their lives.

NBC12′s Henry Graff confirmed one Hugenot High School graduate and his father died in the shooting.

Another RPS student lost to gun violence after a concerning pattern of violence within the school system.

“Tired of seeing people get shot. Our kids get shot,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “And I beg of the entire community to stop, to just stop it.”

This shooting comes after two teenagers were shot outside in the parking lot of George Wythe High School a few weeks ago. Weeks prior, in March, four RPS students were shot in one weekend, and one of them died.

“Right when you thought it couldn’t get worse,” Young said.

There have also been several incidents of students bringing guns to school.

“Our kids can’t take it. Our teachers can’t take it,” Kamras said. “Our families can’t take it anymore. I’m begging you to stop.”

Young urges his fellow board members and leaders to do more, including taking threat assessments more seriously. He says what occurred on this graduation day should never happen again.

“Absolute disgust. I’ll do my best not to introduce politics to this conversation, but the truth is that we as a people are tolerating the intolerable,” Young said.

Virginia’s elected leaders are also offering their prayers tonight after the tragedy that unfolded Tuesday evening, with reactions pouring in from all over the Commonwealth.

“As we struggle to fully comprehend this tragedy, our hearts break for those whose lives were lost today,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “Tonight, we grieve together for their classmates, our neighbors, and the Richmond community.”

“This is heartbreaking,” said Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan. “My staff and I are closely monitoring this situation. Praying for the safety of everyone involved.”

“Closely monitoring this situation in Richmond said Senator Mark Warner. “This is an extremely alarming situation, and I’m thinking of all first responders and victims.”

“My heart breaks to see this horrific tragedy in my hometown. I’m sickened that a high school graduation—an occasion that should be joyous—has turned into unimaginable violence,” said Senator Tim Kaine in a tweet.

“Graduations should be times of happiness and celebration,” said VCU President Michael Rao. “Today’s shooting is heart-wrenching and shocking. I send my most sincere prayers to everyone involved on behalf of all of VCU.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

Latest News

‘You just kept hearing shots’: Witnesses recount mass shooting in Monroe Park
Woman's emotional video captures chaos after shooting in Monroe Park
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
School, state leaders react to Monroe Park shooting that killed 2, injured 5