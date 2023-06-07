Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

RPS provides update on remaining high school graduations

The remaining graduation ceremonies will be held next week inside the schools.
The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.(WWBT)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a message to the community Wednesday evening, Richmond Public Schools Superintendant Jason Kamras provided updates on end-of-the-year operations following the fatal mass shooting after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony Tuesday.

In a statement to families, Kamras said that schools will be closed for students for the rest of the week, which would have been a day and a half of school for non-graduating students. All school events, including “moving on” ceremonies and end-of-the-year celebrations, are also canceled. RPS staff will report to work for their regular schedule.

“I recognize this will be very upsetting to many students, families, and staff,” Kamras wrote. “However, given how on edge our community is right now, and given that three more RPS students were shot last night, I felt this step was necessary to safeguard the RPS family.”

Students can still drop off school-issued technology, pick up grab-and-go breakfast and lunch and retrieve medications and other items from the school building.

The remaining graduation ceremonies will be held next week inside the schools. Details about tickets and livestreams will be provided Thursday. No bags will be allowed in the events, and flowers, balloons and amplified devices will also be prohibited. Everyone will be subject to searches.

Here is the revised schedule:

  • Open High School - Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m. (at Richmond Community High School).
  • Franklin Military Academy - Monday, June 12 at 9 a.m.
  • Armstrong High School - Monday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m.
  • Thomas Jefferson High School - Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m.
  • John Marshall High School - Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m.
  • George Wythe High School - Tuesday, June 13 at noon (at John Marshall High School).

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

Latest News

Simone Cuccurullo joins experts from the National Alliance on Mental Health Virginia in the...
Mental health experts in Call 12 center
Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt
Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt
Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt
Mental Health Experts in Call 12 Center