Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Parents, community members demand change following Monroe Park mass shooting

6 of 13 mass shooting victims sent to VCU Medical Center
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cries to end gun violence continue to echo through the city, as groups gathered Wednesday afternoon from City Hall to Capitol Square to demand action after an 18-year-old Huguenot High School graduate and his stepfather were killed moments after a graduation ceremony at Altria Theater.

“We cannot allow our young people to continue to get shot down in the streets of Richmond,” said Triumph Church of Richmond Pastor Ta’Quan Grant, who spoke at a gathering at City Hall.

A day after the shooting, members of the community are describing the scary moment when the shots rang out.

“To hear the screams and the cries, I was on the phone with one of my friends, and she was running, she was scared, she didn’t know where her family was,” said Crystal, a mother of a George Wythe High School senior.

Crystal’s daughter showed up at the gathering in her cap and gown to show support for her fellow seniors.

“They just need to put the guns down because ya’ll killin’ innocent people and taking them away from their family,” she said.

Other community members who gathered at City Hall expressed their anger.

“This is ridiculous, man, I’m tired of this killing, I’m tired of this black-on-black crime,” said Clay.

Grant prayed about the rise in violence and the need for more mental health resources.

“There are better ways to handle situations in our communities than picking up a gun. We need more counseling in our communities; we need more resources for the black community,” Pastor Grant said.

A few blocks over, parents of RPS students held signs at Capitol Square with the same message: protecting children so they can create a better future for our city.

More on the Monroe Park Mass Shooting
School, state leaders react to Monroe Park shooting that killed 2, injured 5
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
‘You just kept hearing shots’: Witnesses recount mass shooting in Monroe Park
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

Latest News

A memorial forms outside Huguenot High School after a student was shot and killed after...
Huguenot High School teacher describes mass shooting after graduation ceremony
Richmond Mass Shooting in Monroe Park.
19-year-old Monroe Park mass shooting suspect arraigned on 2 counts of murder
The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
RPS provides update on remaining high school graduations
“Richmond has a pandemic of violence,” 6 sent to VCU Medical Center after graduation mass shooting