Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Mental health experts in Call 12 center

Viewers who are struggling can call 804-345-1212 to speak with a mental health expert
Call (804)-345-1212 until 6:30 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you are looking for support following the mass shooting that plagued Richmond Tuesday, mental health experts will be in the Call 12 Center until 6:30 tonight.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Virginia members are staffing the Call 12 lines tonight. NAMI’s mission is to promote recovery and improve the quality of life for Virginians with serious mental illness through support, education, and advocacy.

If you’re seeking mental health resources, just call 804-345-1212 to speak with someone from NAMI.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

Latest News

The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
RPS provides update on remaining high school graduations
Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt
Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt
Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt
Mental Health Experts in Call 12 Center