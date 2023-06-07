Mental health experts in Call 12 center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you are looking for support following the mass shooting that plagued Richmond Tuesday, mental health experts will be in the Call 12 Center until 6:30 tonight.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Virginia members are staffing the Call 12 lines tonight. NAMI’s mission is to promote recovery and improve the quality of life for Virginians with serious mental illness through support, education, and advocacy.

If you’re seeking mental health resources, just call 804-345-1212 to speak with someone from NAMI.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.