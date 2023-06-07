Your Money with Carlson Financial
Loved ones remember father and son killed in Richmond graduation shooting

The city of Richmond continues to wrestle with the trauma of what unfolded in Monroe Park Tuesday.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond continues to wrestle with the trauma of the shooting that unfolded in Monroe Park Tuesday.

There’s been an outpouring of grief for the victims, 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith, a 36-year-old army veteran.

A memorial grew outside Altria Theater, containing deflated graduation balloons and flowers.

Jackson’s final moments were happy ones, beaming on the graduation stage with his diploma in hand.

A day that was supposed to be his happiest became his last.

“It’s still emotional for me, I watched him grow up from a boy to becoming a young man, so for him to not be here, it’s sad,” said Jermaine Hill.

Hill lived next door to the Jackson-Smith family for years. He is reeling from the gravity of this loss.

“I was just floored; it’s unreal for a mother to lose a son, to lose her husband...that’s too many losses, too many tragedies in one situation,” Hill said.

Hill says Renzo Smith was a role model of a father, and Jackson was a kid full of energy, always sporting his million-dollar smile.

“I would want to remember them as a loving family unit, a great and devoted father, Shawn as the typical kid who had big dreams and big goals, but overall they’re just a loving family unit,” Hill said.

Hill was looking forward to toasting Shawn’s graduation with the family. Now, loved ones will gather to mourn, not celebrate, on what was a huge accomplishment for Shawn.

“Getting to the graduation stage wasn’t easy for Shawn,” said Jason Kamras, Richmond Public Schools superintendent. “Nonetheless, he did it, and he was rightly proud, smiling and celebrating like all of his peers.”

Kamras struggled to get the words out as he spoke of Shawn, saying everyone knew him as the life of the party.

“I can’t shake the image of him receiving CPR on the ground, still in his graduation gown,” Kamras said.

Shawn’s mother, Tameeka Jackson-Smith, told the Associated Press, “He was so happy, oh my God, because he got to graduate. He worked hard.”

She also told the AP her husband was “everything that you could wish for in a person.”

Police say their 9-year-old daughter was hit by a car as she fled from gunfire. The situation left her with injuries, both physical and emotional.

Click here to see the GoFundMe account for Shawn Jackson. All proceeds go to his grieving mother.

2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
19-year-old Monroe Park mass shooting suspect arraigned on 2 counts of murder
Parents, community members demand change following Monroe Park mass shooting
Huguenot High School teacher describes mass shooting after graduation ceremony
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute

