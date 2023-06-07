Huguenot High School teacher describes mass shooting after graduation ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Huguenot High School teacher Keyera Mason tells NBC12 she is still in shock and she’s just praying for her students and everyone affected.

A memorial is growing outside of Huguenot High School with flowers, balloons, candles and words of encouragement for a community that just lost one of their own.

A momentous day for the Huguenot High School class of 2023 is now tainted with a memory that will last a lifetime.

“Once it was over for the recessional, we walked the students out, we congratulated them, gave them hugs and then we were outside for not even five to 10 minutes, that’s when the gunshots went off,” Mason said.

Mason had just stepped outside the Altria Theater to celebrate her students who had just walked across the stage.

That celebration quickly ended with Mason running for her life.

“Younger children were out there, older people were getting stumbled on, trampled on, people were passing out,” Mason said.

18-year-old Shawn Jackson, who had graduated less than 30 minutes prior, was dead, along with his stepfather. Now a memorial is growing outside his high school. People have left candles, balloons and flowers as a way of saying they share in the school’s grief.

“I’m a teacher in a community where kids, this is all they know. This is all they see, and it’s very unfortunate where they think this is the lifestyle that they must live,” Mason said.

Mason said with the ongoing rise in youth violence, she worries for her students and is urging for change among them and the whole community.

“Being that it’s my first year teaching high school, I’ve seen a lot of these seniors work hard to graduate. A lot of them started with me while I was teaching middle school, and to see that moment taken away or ruined for them was just kind of heartbreaking,” Mason said.

She says there can be a different path so another life isn’t taken too soon.

“You took his life, and you’re throwing your life away, as well,” Mason said. “Even to the other kids in the community who choose to live that life. It’s not even worth it. It’s not even worth it.”

