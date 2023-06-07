Father, son gunned down at Monroe Park after graduation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Huguenot High School graduate and their father were killed, and several others were injured in a shooting outside Altria Theater after a graduation ceremony.

A spokesperson for the family confirms the two victims are 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and 36-year-old Renzo Smith.

In a press conference Tuesday night, Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards said five other victims sustained gunshot wounds. One of those victims, a 31-year-old, has life-threatening injuries.

Edwards also confirmed four other males, ages 14, 42, 55 and 58, were injured but are expected to be okay.

Six others sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire. Three reported needing to be transported to the hospital for anxiety, two were injured from falls, and a 9-year-old was hit by a car as they were running away from the area. That child is also expected to be okay.

Police said a 19-year-old man is now in police custody facing second-degree murder with more potential charges.

Commonwealth Attorney Collette McEachin confirmed the suspect is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police also think the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Richmond Public Schools announced schools will be closed Wednesday, and the remaining graduations have been postponed.

