Bribery conviction upheld for Va. man who offered town $500 to back gaming machines

The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.(Parker Michels-Boyce/ For The Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Virginia Court of Appeals upheld a bribery conviction Tuesday for a Southside Virginia convenience store operator who offered the town of La Crosse a $500 monthly donation in exchange for officials’ support for gaming machines at his business.

Businessman Mamdoh Abouemara was appealing his 2021 guilty conviction in Mecklenburg County, arguing prosecutors hadn’t sufficiently proven he acted with corrupt intent, partly because he made the offer to the town openly.

The appellate court rejected that argument in a 2-1 opinion, ruling nothing in Virginia law requires quid pro quos to be offered “secretly or surreptitiously” in order to qualify as an illegal bribe.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

